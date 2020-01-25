SWANTON — The visiting North Country Falcons earned a commanding 64-37 win over the MVU varsity girls’ basketball team on Friday evening.
The Falcons were too strong for the Thunderbirds inside, getting several second chance baskets, thanks to their strength advantage, coupled with MVU’s struggle to box out.
The Falcons had eight total three pointers, as they were able to take advantage of MVU’s slow moving top players in their 3-2 zone to get several open threes.
The Falcons pounced on MVU jumping out to a 19-4 advantage after the first quarter.
MVU fought back, showing their grit and determination, with an almost even second quarter, going on a 6-0 spurt to end the half, with NC up 36-19
Unfortunately for the T-Birds, the third quarter was a mirror image of the first with NC out scoring MVU 17-4, again with several power inside moves and a pair of long three pointers.
MVU outscored the Falcons in the 4th, 14-11, thanks to a 7-2 spurt and a 7-2 run to end the game.
Although out played and out muscled, MVU coach Mo Power’s team doesn’t quit and they showed that with their strong fourth quarter.
Macayla Langlois led MVU with 11 points, while North Country had four players in double figures.