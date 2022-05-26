RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons varsity baseball team hosted the Northfield Marauders for senior day on Thursday, May 26, falling 10-6.
While they didn't get the win on the afternoon, the senior Falcons did get the 'win' on the season as part of the core group of athletes to help restore the program to varsity status after a two-year hiatus.
Ben Greenwood, Jacob Clawson, and Xavier Wood spoke about the team's return to varsity.
Xavier Wood: "We played with all these same kids during JV last year, and they're all pretty good. I love them. Now we're all playing varsity, and we're getting there. From the beginning of the season until now, we've improved so much!"
Ben Greenwood: "It was really fun this year playing with all these guys. I can't wait to see the underclassmen grow over the next few years. I think they're going to have a really solid team two years from now. I can't wait to come and watch their games."
Jacob Clawson: "This is a great group of kids and great coaches. They're going to teach these younger guys well. This team's going to be really strong in a couple of years; I'd come back to help. I would love to be able to come back and play a couple more years a varsity sport."
Falcons coach Kevin Blaney spoke of this year's seniors: "They're great leaders and great kids to coach. I wish I had 10 of them. The other boys look up to them. It's good to have that leadership coming up to varsity."
Northfield jumped to an early lead in the top of the first, scoring four runs. Richford got the final out of the inning, throwing an aggressive Northfield baserunner out at third base.
In the bottom of the first, Clawson led off with a walk, and Wood dropped a fly ball into shallow center to get two base runners early for the trailing Falcons. Ben Greenwood grounded out to second but got the first RBI of the game. Carter Blaney knocked in the second run, the Falcons leaving the inning with a 4-2 deficit.
Clawson settled in on the mound for the Falcons, quickly retiring the Marauders and returning the Falcons to the plate.
Richford plated a third run in the second, but the Marauders added three runs in the top of the third to jump to a 7-3 lead.
The Falcons scored one run in the bottom of the third, leaving the inning trailing 7-4. The Marauders tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth, extending their lead to 10-4.
The Falcons rallied briefly in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs to narrow the deficit to 10-6.
Blaney spoke of the Falcons' efforts in the game: "From game until today, game 13, the way we put the ball in play now and force the other team to make plays--I'm super happy with that improvement. I think it bodes well for playoffs next week."
Jacob Clawson took the loss for Richford, striking out six and walking three.
