FAIRFILED – A pair of local boxers who train with Hans Olson and Luke Tatro at Duke’s Fitness Center in St. Albans earned championship status on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Haverhill, Mass. The pair are part of the local Rail City Boxing Club, which operates out of Duke’s.
Jacob LaRocque of Fairfield defeated Jose Lopez of Springfield, Mass. by decision to become the 2019 Silver Gloves 90 lbs. champion in the 13-14 age division. With the win, Jacob advances to Regionals in Herkimer, N.Y. at the beginning of the New Year.
Cora Thomas, also of Fairfield, moves on to regionals as well, advancing by walkover (ie no opponent available). Cora looks to return to Nationals where she placed second in February of 2019.