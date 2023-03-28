Before we turn the calendar to April and the official close of National Athletic Training Month, Messenger Sports caught up with Al Maynard, a member of the Fairfax community who's been an integral part of establishing athletic trainers in Vermont high schools and beyond.
Maynard served as the Director of the Athletic Training Education Program at the University of Vermont for 15 years and is currently a professor at UVM teaching Public Health; he is also the athletic trainer at BFA-Fairfax. While UVM maintained the Athletic Training degree, the college graduated roughly 20 students yearly for 15 years. Many athletic trainers who've worked at Franklin County schools were Maynard's former students.
Q&A with Al Maynard
How did you begin teaching at UVM? I came to UVM after being the Head Athletic Trainer at the University of Tampa for five years. My wife and I were ready to start a family and looking to move closer to family. An assistant training position was open with the UVM basketball program, which brought me to the D1 program. My first year was when Tom Brennan and the Catamounts made it to the NCAA Tournament. Taylor Coppenrath and that crew were on that team. That was a pretty cool first year working as an athletic trainer at UVM.
UVM implemented an Athletic Trainer Program as a full degree program, and while I didn't want to leave the basketball program, the faculty position gave me more time with my family. I missed the basketball program, but now I'm on the sideline with the BFA-Fairfax boys basketball team, so I found another path to do that.
When did you become the BFA-Fairfax athletic trainer? I became the first athletic trainer at BFA-Fairfax when they started the football program 15 or 16 years ago. Mike Brown was the athletic director at the time. He called me and told me they needed an AT, so I came on; it's awesome to be connected to the community that way.
How did you get into the career? I was dead set in high school that I'd be a pro baseball player. At the time I didn't care about my major; I just wanted to play baseball. I got injured in the fall of my first year in college, and two people ran out to help me after I dislocated my shoulder. I'd never had an AT in school, and I had no idea who they were. That started my education and interaction with AT's. When I saw the pitching at D1, I also realized that I wasn't going to make the Majors. I decided to apply to the AT program and do a dual major including Physical Education. I think those two majors solidified my love of sports medicine as well as teaching.
What do you enjoy most about being an AT? I enjoy the relationships I build with young adults. They have so many questions, and it's awesome to be someone they can talk to. I've had students as patients who've gone on to be AT's. One example would be Seth Rebeor, who went on to play soccer at UVM and become an AT; I was his AT and basketball coach at BFA-Fairfax and taught him in class at UVM. I still have relationships with many former athletes I've worked with and taught. I also enjoy the relationships I have with coaches. We're in the trenches together, and we work together to get kids back to their sports, working with the athlete, parents, and coaching staff.
What's your biggest challenge from the health and safety standpoint with students? I would like to see all our schools in Vermont have AT's. When I was the President of the Vermont Association of Athletic Trainers, I helped write the concussion management law for Vermont high schools. Part of that law mandated sideline coverage for collision sports like hockey, football, and lacrosse. It was the first of its kind in the country, and that was progress. We commit to sports but also need that commitment to health and safety. We need to continue to look for a feasible model to ensure we've got help available for athletes on the sideline.
How does your presence impact a season or event? AT's help school administrators, coaches, and families to know someone is there and others don't have to step in and do a job they're not trained for. Secondly, it's amazing for community members to have someone present to help fill that gap in primary care and save people from unnecessary and costly doctor visits or the emergency room.
What advice would you give to students interested in pursuing a career in athletic training? The minimum degree requirement for an athletic trainer is now a Masters, which is why UVM no longer offers the major. I'd recommend anyone who's interested in the degree to enroll in a more general Health Science type degree and find out what they like to do. Some universities have pre-AT, pre-PT, or pre-med, which can help give students an idea of what they will be doing. That experience can help students make better decisions about their future.
