The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity girls soccer team continued their great start to the season with a 4-2 victory over the Lamoille Union High School Lancers on Friday, Sept. 8 in Fairfax.
It was a hard-fought battle with a lot of physical play, but the Bullets came out on top with a game displaying the team's all-around skill and ball control.
Ava Ardovino once again opened the scoring for the Bullets with a great effort, using her speed to break away past the Lancers' defenders and put one past the keeper in just the ninth minute of the game.
With just under six minutes remaining in the half, Reagan Eastman gave the Bullets a 2-0 advantage, taking a feed from Paige Cargill and unleashing a shot past Lancers keeper Hailey Feintner (10 saves). The
score positioned the team well heading into the second half of play.
The Lancers would not be shut out as Ila Rankin put one past Bullets' keeper Mikayla Tobey (six saves) in the 57th minute.
The Bullets would get one back just under four minutes later as Emma Spiller netted a penalty kick goal to regain the two-goal lead at 3-1 with under 20 minutes remaining.
In the 67th minute, Jade Walker of the Lancers would close the gap once again, tapping in a loose ball in the box and bringing the team to within a goal at 3-2, but it would not be enough as Ardovino's skill was
once again on display with a great individual effort just over a minute later for the game's final score as the Bullets grabbed a 4-2 lead.
The Bullets put together a fantastic team effort with a standout defense led by Paige Cargill. They were able to rebuff many Lancers' attacks and keep the ball out of the box for much of the match while jump starting a lot of the Bullets' offensive opportunities.
Bullets midfielder Molly Dearborn had a strong showing, creating several turnovers and turning them into many of the team's best scoring chances throughout the entire game.
Senior Reagan Eastman also put together a great game with her first goal of the season, as well as drawing a penalty kick.
She spoke after the game about the key to scoring the goal: "It's getting around them. I'm not very tall, and they're very tall and aggressive."
She spoke of the team's ability to control the ball, "We really had to keep passing it because they're really quick and were on us fast, so finding those little lanes and leading our players on runs was big."
BFA-Farifax head coach Bill Ormerod was pleased with the team's game against a physical opponent.
"Lamoille and Fairfax always have fantastic games, and we have very similar styles. We're both very physical teams, and this game showed that for both of us."
Going into the next game against Vergennes, Ormerod said, "Our possession was better this game, but our communication is something we're going to continue to focus on. Finishing as well."
The Bullets will take on the Vergennes Commodores next Wednesday at home at 4:30 p.m.
