WILLIAMSTOWN — The lady Bullets earned a 40-32 point win over Williamstown on Saturday, after falling behind 20-9 in the first half.
Fairfax’s defensive intensity picked up in the third quarter holding Williamstown to one point in the quarter and out scoring them in the fourth 23-11.
{span}”It was a great win for them in a tough place to get a win,” said Bullets coach Lee Tourville. “Their defense won this game for them. Holding Williamstown to one point in the 3rd quarter was huge.” {/span}
Fairfax was led by Paige Superneau with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Hazel Albee chipped in with 7 points.