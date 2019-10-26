FAIRFAX — Fairfax/LU football fans had plenty to cheer about on Saturday as the Bullets rolled past Mill River 40-0 in the quarterfinal game.
Noah Brock ran for a 35-yard touch down in the first quarter to put the Bullets on the board. At the three minute mark, Jaxon Schaarschmidt ran for a 10-yard touchdown on 4th down.
The Bullets kept the pressure on, forcing a fumble with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
They opened the game up in the second quarter when quarterback Cam Meunier hit Owen Hutchins with a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Bullets up 24-0.
The BFA defense continued to pressure Mill River throughout the game. Ken Salls sacked the Mill River quarterback late in the second quarter to end a Mill River drive.
Brock had a big punt return, running back to the BFA 20, which eventually set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Ty Garon, putting BFA up 32-0.
BFA opened the second half with an 80-yard drive, capped by Brock’s touchdown reception, putting BFA up 40-0.
The Bullets successfully converted on all five 2-point conversions.
Fairfax/LU head coach Craig Sleeman was pleased with the improvements he saw in the team this week.
“Our pass coverage was much better today,” said Sleeman. “Two weeks ago we gave up 28 points to them and today we held them to zero.”
Last Saturday, the Fairfax/LU team took their first loss of the season to Otter Valley, falling by a score of 38-36.
“We fumbled three times last week, and you can’t be a ball possession team and do that,” explained Sleeman. “This week we took care of the ball and kept the chains moving.”
Although the loss put an end to the undefeated season, it was a cloud that had a silver lining.
“You don’t want to lose, but I think losing that last game so close to the playoffs gave our leadership group the realization that this can be taken away pretty quickly.”
The team will face Otter Valley in the semifinal game in Fairfax next Saturday.
“We know we left some things on the table with them,”said Sleeman, “and we want to rectify that.”
Fairfax/LU lineman Patrick Roling gave his teammates their props while looking to the task ahead.
“Our backs do a great job of hitting the gaps and scoring,” said Roling. “Now we have to focus and keep the train rolling.”
Brock spoke of the effects the regular season loss had on the team.
“It really made us realize that we need to come and play every game with the same energy, focus, and work ethic and not take anything for granted.”
“This was a great team win today,” said Brock, “Our linemen and our defense did well, and Cam made great reads and great calls and audibles.”
As a running back, Brock knows the value of a solid line.
“Or linemen did a great job today. We really have to give them credit, and they deserve credit. They’re amazing!”
Meunier noted the adjustments the Bullets made in preparation for playoffs.
“After last week’s loss we knew we needed to work on pass coverage. Today our pass defense got better and we’re looking forward to next week--to playing pass defense and holding them down.”
Meunior, who grew up in the Patriots youth program, recalled his time watching the older guys on the field.
“I can remember throwing the football around while the high school games were being played. It was a dream to play high school football, and I’m living it now!” said Muenior. “We have a great program bringing these kids up, and they’re going to be great when they get up here.”
Meunier also spoke about a player he looked up to when he was younger.
“Dylan Lumbra was a great quarterback, and I learned a lot from him when I joined this team as a freshman.”
“I came in as a running back, not prepared to play quarterback. He was someone that had a high football IQ, and I wanted to play like him.”`