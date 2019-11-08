FAIRFAX/RUTLAND — This Saturday, the Fairfax/LU football team will travel to Rutland to take on Poultney in a chilly, midday contest.
Fairfax/LU has one state championship under their belt(42-38), earned in 2014 against Otter Valley.
In 2012, the Bullets other title game appearance, they faced Woodstock, falling 38-18.
Poultney also has one state title, which they secured in 2007 over Windsor. They have made three appearances in state championship games.
This weekend’s contest will pit two ‘pound and ground’ teams against each other, and as Fairfax/LU quarterback, Cam Meuniur noted after last Saturday’s semifinal victory against Otter Valley, “It’s going to be a head-to-head, run-heavy game. It’s what we’ve been working at all season.”
Messenger Sports will be covering the game and bringing you all the action in Monday’s paper.