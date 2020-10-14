FAIRFAX — It was a tale of two halves when the BFA-Fairfax/LU football team hosted Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bullets had some struggles in the first half, as they fell behind 28-7 before mounting a comeback and taking a 30-28 lead with a couple of minutes to go in the game.
However, the Cougars hit a big play on their final drive that got them downfield and ended up scoring a touchdown with 13 seconds left on the clock, as they came away with a 34-30 win over the Bullets.
“That’s the way we have been all year, just a little slow out of the gate for some reason,” said Fairfax/Lamoille coach Craig Sleeman. “When we start to feel the pressure, the guys seem to feel that and kick things into overdrive, which we did again in the second half today. You’ll win some of these games and you’ll lose some. That’s just the way it is.”
Will Mlcuch finished the game completing 15 of 27 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns with 130 of those yards and all three scores coming in the second half and also added an interception on defense. He also added three extra points and a 27-yard field goal. Cooper Harvey threw for 11 completions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Shaun Gibson finished with 100 yards receiving on five catches and a big 32-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-27 game at the time.
Ryan Goodman (67 yards, one touchdown) and Kenny Salls (40 yards, one interception on defense) also had five receptions a piece for the Bullets. Riley Greene and Gabe Cotnoir each added a touchdown reception.
After clawing their way back into the game, it was a tough way for the game to end for Fairfax/LU, who held the Cougars to 44 yards of total offense until their final game-winning drive.
“It was great to see them step up under pressure like that in the second half,” said Sleeman. “We executed better and just played great defensively in that second half.”
The Bullets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Mt. Abraham.
