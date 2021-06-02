On Wednesday afternoon, the BFA Fairfax lacrosse team made program history as they netted their first varsity playoff win.
Fans were on the edge of their seats as the home team fell behind early in the game, battling back in the second half to earn the 10-9 win, in over time, at the buzzer.
For Fairfax seniors like Adam Degree, Caden Getty, Max Sturm, Derrick Sloan, Jonah Czeck, and Takumi Matsumoto, it was a dream come true.
Adam Degree: "We know we get one more game; it was amazing, and my mind is racing!"
His older brother Nick also played for the program but never at the varsity level.
"Nick got to come to this game to support us, and that was awesome," said Degree.
Caden Getty: "It's hard to put the words in. It's a feeling we've never experienced before. We started playing in fifth grade and never thought how awesome this would be. Nothing can take away that feeling when you win."
Derrick Sloan: "It feels good to get the win, even though we didn't play our best today. I was pretty nervous; I hope we keep winning."
Takumi Matsumoto, who is from Japan, played lax for the first time this spring.
"We won again today, and it's very exciting. I came to Fairfax and met the seniors, and they invited me to play. I played today in the game, and supported the team, and had a great time. The feeling was really great.
"The bench was cheering, and that helped the players. They screamed my name as I got the ball, and that really helped."
Matsumoto credited Czeck as the game's hero; Czeck scored four goals in the last half to help lift BFA Fairfax over U32.
"Adam fed me a lot of goals; we really played well in the second half of the game. We started off rough, but our bench really helped. They supported us, and we kept battling. We've all played together for a really long time, and that helps a lot," said Czeck.
Jonah Czeck: "We've all fought hard this season. We know we need to leave a legacy behind, and we're happy with everything we've done. It all began when we started with the program as fifth graders who wanted to try a new sport. To see it grow like this and to win the first varsity playoff game means so much. It's the culmination of a lot of work."
Fairfax coach Dave Adams noted his team's progression through the game.
"We're really excited (for the win). It was a lesson in never underestimating your opponent. In the beginning, they took it to us, but we recovered and made something happen in the overtime at the buzzer," said Adams.
"We live to play another game, and at this level, when all the guys are looking at the end of the game, one game means a lot!"
Jonah Czeck led Fairfax with 4 goals, Adam Degree had 2, and we'll add the others when the details come in!
