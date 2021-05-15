The Fairfax Girls Ultimate Team collected another win on Saturday afternoon, defeating CVU for the second time this season, sweeping the regular season series with a 15-6 victory.
Fairfax ran out to an early 3-0 lead, with all three scores coming from different players. A quick strike from Emmi Sturm to Michelle Lynch gave the Lady Bullets the first score, less than a minute into play. Extended possessions eventually saw early scores from Hailey Hunt and Ling Bushey. CVU responded over the next couple of points, taking three of the next four to close the gap to 4-3.
However, Fairfax responded with a 3-0 run to completely tilt momentum back to the away side. Sturm had two of the points, helping her side back out to a 4-point lead, 7-3.
In the second half, the pace of play was much the same. Fairfax opened with a 4-1 run to firmly put the game out of reach. Senior Sam Langlois caught a rare point from the handler position, on a smart cut upfield. Fellow handler Jess Howard saw the cut and put her pass in the perfect spot for Langlois to make the grab.
The play of the game saw Sturm connect with Kamryn Taylor on a perfectly executed pass that floated over at least five Redhawks towards Taylor, who adeptly read the flight path and made a diving catch in the endzone.
With three games left in the regular season, the Lady Bullets find themselves with a 6-3 record and firmly in contention for the second seed in the standings. Next up is an away trip to Middlebury on Tuesday afternoon.
Emmi Sturm had 3 assists and 3 points, Jess Howard had 4 assists and 1 points, and Kamryn Taylor had 3 points.
