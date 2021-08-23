In the fall of 2020, the BFA Fairfax Bullets cooperative football program (combined with Stowe and Lamoille Valley Union) played an intense 7v7 touch season due to Covid changes. The Bullets proved their grit and skill on the field, earning several victories against D1 teams.
This year, the Bullets will return to a normal schedule and to 11v11 tackle season. Messenger Sports caught up with Bullets' head coach Craig Sleeman.
Who do you have returning for 2021? "We have a lot of experienced seniors who are good athletes. Kenny Salls is being moved from line to full back this fall. Kenny was selected as a captain as a junior, which doesn't happen very often. He will do a great job for us, just like he did last year. He's got a great mindset for football, and he's a hard worker."
What adjustments are you making as you return to tackle? "Everybody is dealing with adapting. In previous years, you'd know where kids who'd been in your program would be going; this year, we don't know how kids will do at the varsity level until they put the helmet on and start hitting.
"I think we have a good core group, and it looks like our numbers are up, and we have a good group coming in. We'll have good numbers at both JV and varsity; our youth program has been successful, and we've been able to build."
Do you have any takeaways from last season? "Game-wise, last year was contrary to what we do and believe in philosophically. We aren't a passing juggernaut, but you never want to think you're so set in your ways that you can't take away some positives and learn from something. We learned it's okay to challenge ourselves with something outside of our comfort zone. I have a good enough staff around me to help us find a way to be successful in whatever position we are put in."
In retrospect, what did you feel was most difficult about last season? "The biggest heartache last year wasn't even that we didn't get to play tackle, but for the seniors. I was so proud of how the seniors handled everything. They didn't have to come out for football, but they provided a strong leadership group for the younger guys. We played in a very DI-heavy region. We came up against it and met the challenge; they took it on their shoulders, and I'm very proud of that."
What are you looking forward to this fall? "It will be nice playing MVU again; we're the only two northern DIII teams; when they don't play varsity, our schedule is very southern-centric. It's good to have another Franklin County rivalry. It's also nice to play Milton again; I coached there for 19 seasons."
What benefit do you draw from the Patriots youth program? "We depend on them, rivalry do a good job getting kids involved in football. The kids they send our way enjoy the game and play with enthusiasm.
"When you're a cooperative program like we are, and the Lamoille and Stowe kids play in our youth program with our Fairfax players, they know the kids. It's a seamless transition for them."
What does it mean to the players to have the support of the community? "We get great community support; come out, get outside, and enjoy some football games this fall. Come see the product that your family, your neighbors, and your community have put out there. You hear a lot of negatives about kids these days, but I don't think they're any different than when I was a kid. I think they want the same things we did when we were kids, and I think they like seeing people out there watching them play and supporting each other."
