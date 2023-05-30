FAIRFAX — Little League season is underway, marked by warmer days and early morning games.
Fairfax Fletcher Westford Little League kicked off its season this month, and serious effort from dedicated volunteers is making it possible for a record number of 285 players to participate.
“Without all of the volunteers, the league would not be able to provide a positive experience for players,” FFWLL president Nathan Muehl said. “(Sponsors’ support) keeps registration costs reasonable, makes sure we have the equipment we need, and maintains our nine fields.”
Muehl was elected in 2019 by the board, which is made up of 10-15 members, each of whom have specific responsibilities to the league. Some of these include player registration, organizing field needs and a regular season schedule, creating teams through a draft process, and appointing coaches and managers for Tee Ball, Farm Softball and Baseball, Minors Softball and Baseball, and Majors Softball and Baseball.
Family participation also provides a rich sports experience for players.
“FFWLL is thankful for all that the players' parents do to give them the opportunity to participate in baseball and softball,” Muehl said. “We understand that there is a lot that goes into getting them to and from all practices and games throughout the season.”
While it doesn’t come without its challenges, all the coordination has a huge payoff.
“The best part about being part of Fairfax Fletcher Westford League is seeing all of the players playing and having fun throughout the season,” Muehl said. “All of the hard work that everyone puts into the league helps to create a foundation for years to come … Coaches understand that this is just more than teaching them baseball and softball, but also is teaching them life lessons through sports.”
