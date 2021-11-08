On the weekend of Oct. 9, Landin Davis secured his second pair of season championships at Rider Hill in Derby. The Fairfax eighth-grader finished first in the 85B and Super Mini classes for the 2021 season.
Davis, who's been riding dirt bikes since he was four and racing since he was 11, was thrilled to repeat his success after winning the two titles last summer. What began as a hobby has turned into a passion.
"It was fun to see my success from where I started to where I ended," said Davis. "I'm more comfortable and confident in myself. I can feel my skills progressing each race, and I'm getting more comfortable off the jumps."
Davis currently races a KTM 85 at races in Vermont and out of state. He got his first racing bike when he was 10; his stepdad Brad is his coach, mechanic and does track maintenance at Rider Hill.
"My stepdad was the one who got me into dirt biking; he used to race snowmobiles and dirt bikes," said Davis. "He and my mom (Jessie) have helped me a lot with it."
The race season begins in May and ends in October; during those months, the Davis family travels to tracks where Davis races, often topping out at 60-70 mph.
When Davis races out of state, he's competing against riders with professional training. Some even train in southern states at Motocross camps in the winter months.
Davis's favorite event of 2021 was the Racer X race in Maine, where he finished 10th out of 45 riders.
"I liked racing faster people for competition," said Davis. "At the gate, I get an adrenaline rush; once I get off the gate, into the first corner, and see my place, I hunker down and go. I like to stay calm and smooth on the bike."
On race weekends, in or out of state, the family stays in a camper for the weekend. Davis attends a pre-race meeting and unpacks his gear. Races in Derby run 3-4 laps; some tracks can be as long as 5-6. Regardless of the track, Davis has the same strategy.
"If there are people in front of me, I push as hard as I can to pass them. If I'm out in front, I make sure no one passes me, and I race my own race," said Davis.
"I like to focus as much as I can on the line and the whole shot and be the first one into the first corner. If I crash, I like to put my mindset into a confident one and work my way back up."
Davis enjoys traveling to different tracks. "I love seeing how other tracks are set up. My favorite track is MX 207 in Maine for Racer X. I love the jumps and the surface material. It's sandy gravel, and I feel comfortable riding on that surface."
After a race weekend, Davis has clean-up to do. "I unload my bike, my gear, my gas cans, and I empty the garage and camper. Then, I pressure wash my bike and clean my gear."
What's Davis' favorite part of racing? "I like hanging out with my friends at the track; we also ride pedal bikes and go swimming."
Davis already has goals set for next season. "I'll be traveling more next year, and I'd like to place top five in general and not get hurt."
When's the next race? On Nov. 20, Davis will race in Albany, NY, at ArenaCross at Times Union Center. Messenger Sports wishes Landin the best of luck.
