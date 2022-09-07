FAIRFAX - The Fairfax Bullets made their 2022 home debut by hosting the Hazen Union Wildcats on Wednesday, September 7. Despite a determined effort for Fairfax, they eventually succumbed to the visitors by a final score of 3-2.
The Wildcats’ Jadon Baker opened up the scoring early in the first half; but would not retain the lead for long as a chip and chase play by Fairfax’s Jackson Wimette led to a breakaway goal just under five minutes later. The two teams would take the 1-1 draw into the intermission, despite Fairfax’s edge in both possession and scoring opportunities throughout.
Unfortunately for the Bullets, the second half followed a similar trajectory to the first. Hazen’s Xavier Him was able to get a touch on a corner-kick scramble, and Cody Trudeau converted on a penalty kick to give the Wildcats a 3-1 advantage.
Fairfax answered with their own penalty kick- the goal coming courtesy of Luca Chayer with 21:40 remaining. The Bullets passing and attack in depth continued to give them an advantage in possession, but a few near misses and excellent goaltending by Hazen’s Tyler Rivard secured the Wildcat victory.
While disappointed in the final result, Fairfax’s coach Jake Hubbard acknowledged that the Bullets had a strong showing and that a couple of bounces could have changed the outcome of the game.
“I thought we played really well,” began Hubbard. “I thought we were the better team in terms both of skill and possession- just for some reason we didn’t come out on top of that soccer right?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.