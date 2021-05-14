FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax lacrosse hosted Spaulding in a high octane offensive affair that eventually saw the Bullets fall 18-12. Spaulding currently ranks 4th in D2 this year, and Fairfax ranks 2nd in D3.
Despite the loss, the Bullets are looking at this game to see how they measure up against some of the tougher opponents in the state.
“All of these games are sort of a litmus test for us going forward. Whenever we play out of our division, we look to lift ourselves to that next level of lacrosse, and that was a wonderful game. We worked hard and played as a team; we have a few guys out, and I’m convinced if we had a few of those bodies, it would’ve been a different outcome for us.” said Bullets’ head coach Dave Adams.
To Adams’ point, neither team found more than a two-goal advantage until the third quarter, at which point Fairfax’s lack of bodies may have caused them to tire out, giving the Crimson Tide momentum to take over the game.
Spaulding went on a run of six consecutive goals before the Bullets’ were able to mount a response in the final frame. The Bullets’ answered with three consecutive goals of their own, coming from Logan Estes, Derrick Sloan, and Adam Degree, but Spaulding managed to lock it down from there on out.
Following the game, Adams spoke on the takeaways for his team.
“I like how our team is bonding; that being said, we need to continue to work on our communication. Both on the offensive end running plays, and on the defensive end making sure we’re identifying our guys. We’re young, and it’s gonna take some time to learn to talk all the time, but we’re getting there.”
He also took the time to praise his young goaltender, Max Mill, who made 14 saves.
“I have to plug our goalie Max Mill; he’s an absolute wall. He’s stepped up as a freshman after not having played since seventh grade to varsity lacrosse. He’s been phenomenal and is the reason we’ve been in all of these games.”
Fairfax scoring leaders: Logan Estes, (4G, 1A) Derrick Sloan, (5G) and Reece Decker (1G, 3A) lead the Bullets in scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.