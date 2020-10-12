FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax hosted Mount Abe on Monday, earning a 3-0 win over the Eagles.
Isaac Decker scored the first goal of the game 5 minutes into the first half off a set piece assisted by Matt Spiller.
Owen Demar notched the 2nd and 3rd goals of the game with 18 minutes to play and 9 minutes to play in the second half. Assists from Carl Bruso and Kolton Gillian.
Kolton Gillian of BFA Fairfax had 6 saves in net. Jake Lucarelli had 7 saves for Mount Abe.
