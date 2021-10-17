Due to a scheduling mix up, Messenger photographer Ari Beauregard ended up in Fairfax for the final few minutes of the 7/8 football game vs Bradford and beginning of the 5/6 football game vs Chittenden East. The 7/8 team won their game 28-20; Fairfax's Daniel Mlcuch, and Keller Greene scored the touchdowns for the Patriots. We hope you enjoy these photos!

