On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Enosburg graduate Evan Cota (Class of 2019) celebrated a D2 National Championship with the Franklin Pierce University Ravens men's soccer team. The No. 1 Ravens (26-0-1) claimed the program's second NCAA National Championship with a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Colorado State University-Pueblo at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, WA.
In high school, Cota was the varsity goalie for the Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity team. After graduation, he attended Eture sports in Spain, before attending Franklin Pierce. Unfortunately, COVID cut short the overseas opportunity. We caught up with Cota in December to learn about his collegiate soccer experience.
Q&A with Evan Cota
What was it like playing soccer at Valencia Academy in Spain? Ruben Resendes, my coach at Franklin Pierce, offered me the opportunity; he felt it would be a season where I could get quality training. I stayed in a dorm-style building near the Valencia campus. I had the same schedule for eight months: soccer practice in the morning and evening, Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. I'd also take classes and, on the weekend, play games.
For what teams did you plain Spain? Every town in Spain has a team going up from little kids to men's league. The men's leagues have different divisions. In the third division, you're starting to get paid a small amount for going to practice with the team and providing the city with money. I was playing in the unpaid fourth division.
When did you return home during the COVID-19 pandemic? Everything began to shut down in March. We had no practice or games and had to stay in the dorms. I planned a flight home with a week to prepare, but I ended up leaving on March 11; I had seven hours to prepare from when I booked my flight until I boarded the plane. I then had to quarantine for two weeks when I got home.
What do you remember most about playing in Spain? It was a blast! I was in the middle of a city, which was a big transition. I went to many Valencia and Levante games, and the atmosphere was incredible. I toured the city often and saw many cool places I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. I was always taking in something new, whether from a soccer or cultural aspect.
What can you tell us about the team's 2021 season? In the fall of 2021, our team only took one loss. We dominated the NE10, scoring upwards of 7-8 goals a game. We had many international guys who worked hard and helped bring the team where it was. We finished first in the NE10 and won the conference playoffs but lost in the third round of the D2 NCAA playoffs. That flipped a switch, we never lose on our home field, and it wasn’t going to happen again.
What was it like when the team began the 2022 fall season? Everyone was there to win the National Championship. Coach set up a second schedule with other teams to ensure that guys who weren't starting in league games were getting minutes. I'd practice with both teams, so I was training for two and a half hours a day, Monday through Friday and sometimes on the weekends. We finished first, won the conference, hosting all the regional playoff games. After winning the Regional Championship, we flew to Seattle, WA, on Nov. 29.
What was it like being part of a National Championship team? Seattle Pacific University hosted the tournament, and we beat Lake Erie College 5-2 in the first game on Dec. 1. I remember warming up with the other goalies; the mindset was clear, me, Javi Torres, and Karl Vernet, longtime friends and teammates, must be locked in.
What's your job as a backup goalie? We focus on the starter to ensure he's ready. We're supporting the guys, getting them water, jackets, etc. Even though I wasn’t playing, I'm there to support the team and am so happy for the guys on the field.
What will you remember about the tournament games? On Saturday, when we arrived for the National Championship game, there was an inch of snow on the field, which was unusually early for Seattle. We helped shovel off the field for the first hour because we wanted to play. Our assistant coach Brendan Pacheco gave a great pre-game speech; he compared us to a pack of lions, and the reality of being one of the final D2 teams in the nation was hitting us. When I walked out on the pitch, I was thinking about how the next hour and 30 minutes would determine the season's outcome. My friend Miguel Secades Rodriguez gave an amazing team huddle speech; he thanked the guys for the hard work, support, and love given.
Miguel scored the game's first goal. We dominated the first half and led 1-0 at halftime. Then, around the 60th-70th minute, we scored the second goal. The last eight minutes seemed to go by so slowly, and then it was over, and we'd won! Everyone was so excited; we'd put so much work into that season, and now we were national champs--together.
What accolades have you received at Franklin Pierce? We do the FPY's, where an award is given to student-athletes based on work and teamwork. In the spring of 2022, I received the players/players award based on who's the best teammate. I had no clue I'd get that, but it was really nice.
What did you appreciate about playing in Enosburg? The environment was really friendly, and everyone knew everyone. I loved our homecoming games and under-the-lights games. It was really cool to see the whole community come out to watch us play. Coach Randy (Swainbank) was very driven to see the team succeed, and he was a very personal guy; you could approach him with questions inside and outside of sports."
Wise words: You might think putting extra time in isn’t necessary, but work as hard as you can. No matter what, be the best teammate you possibly can. You can be a great player, but if you're not a great teammate, you may struggle; chemistry is just as important as being a quality player.
