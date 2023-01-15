_03-DSC_3194.jpg

File photo: Ethan Stefaniak

 Adam Laroche

The MVU Thunderbirds boys' hockey team took a 6-1 loss to U32. Ethan Stefaniak ended the game with 48 saves for MVU, and Owen Kane scored the T-birds' lone goal on an assist from Camden Bertrand at 6:01 in the first period. 

