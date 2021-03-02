HIGHGATE — The MVU Thunderbirds were one of our top teams to watch this winter, and so far they have lived up to all of our expectations.
Forward Ethan Messier, a sophomore, has been lighting things up on the ice in the short COVID season.
“Ethan has one of the better shots on the team. He’s one of the best stick handlers and one of the fastest on the team, and he sees the ice very well. He’s one of our top forwards playing on both power play and penalty kill. Normally we don’t see this dangerous of a player as a sophomore,” said Thunderbird coach Chris Hattin.
“He’s also is a great kid off the ice, always pulling kids aside, giving them pointers, trying to make the team better. He sets a great example for others on the team.”
Longtime coach, former MVU hockey player (Class of 1972), and Messenger correspondent Wynn Paradee also weighed in on Messier.
“Ethan is probably the best one on one player on the team. His puck handling is unmatched, and he has good wheels. He plays on a line with Hunter Mason, who is a stronger skater, but not as shifty as Messier. Only a sophomore, he could add some strength as he gets older.”
