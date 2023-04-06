BFA-St. Albans graduate (Class of 2022), Ethan Mashtare, won his first collegiate race on March 24, in the University of Massachusetts-Lowell home opener in the 800 meter. The fleet of foot Mashtare went out with the lead pack, took the lead with a lap to go, and with 100 meters remaining he pulled ahead to beat the leader by two seconds. Mashtare ran a 1:56, just two seconds off his time of 1:54 at the end of the season for the 2022 Vermont D1 state title.
The following week, on March 31, the UMass-Lowell team went to William and Mary, where Ethan Mashtare ran the 1500 meter. His family, including his father Mike Mashtare, the BFA-St. Albans track and field coach, watched the live timing at home.
“Ethan got through the first lap in sixth or seventh place, and he moved up on the next lap. Heading to the final lap, he popped up in first place. He crossed the line in fifth or sixth, and ran a 3:53, which is just off his best of 3:52,” said Mike Mashtare.
“He ran negative splits, so he got faster each lap. He's pretty excited about that. Coach told him with his time, he's qualified for their conference championship, so he's in a good place mentally and physically. Things are coming together, and we're excited for him.”
As of the writing of this article, Ethan was seeded 15th in conference in the 800 meter and fifth in the America East Conference in the 1500 meter. The American East Championships take place in Albany the first week of May.
According to a press release from the college, Ethan Mashtare's coach Gary Gardner was pleased with the freshman's performance.
"Ethan had his best day. He showed a glimpse of how good he's going to be for us," commented Gardner.
Mike Mashtare shared a few thoughts on what it means to transition to D1 collegiate running from high school.
“If freshmen D1 athletes are meeting what they did in high school, they’re being successful; there's a lot of change. The training is much harder and they’re away from home, often for the first time. It's important to understand that adjustment period and not get discouraged,” said Mashtare.
“Perseverance is key and so is understanding that transition, and every runner who continues on experiences it. Any elite athlete has to learn how to navigate that transition.”
Mashtare had a handful of runners go on to compete at the collegiate level, including several who are competing at D1 colleges.
“All of the seniors who graduated last year and went on to run in college went on to run for programs they really love. It's great to see them enjoying this next step in their running careers and succeeding at the next level,” said Mike Mashtare.
“As for Ethan, he’s in a great place with a great coach and great teammates. It's nice to know he's surrounded by people who treat the team like a family, just like the place he came from.”
