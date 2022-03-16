NEW YORK CITY - On Thursday, March 10, Ruth Brueckner of MVU and Loghan Hughes and Ethan Mashtare of BFA St. Albans traveled to New York City to compete in the New Balance Indoor Track Championships at the historical Armory. Many famous athletes have raced at The Armory, including Franklin County's own, Elle St. Pierre Purrier.
There were two divisions the high school athletes could qualify for based on their New England Championship results, the Rising Stars and Championship Divisions.
Ethan raced first, competing in the Rising Stars division 2-Mile. At 9:30 am sharp, the gun started the first race, and he quickly settled into the pack, slowly moving his way up to third place halfway through the race and was consistent with his lap times. There was a lot of jockeying for position--forearms on backs and elbows spread wide by everyone to stay upright in the tight pack.
Ethan closed the first mile in 4:48 and reached 3000m in 9:17; after a Nordic ski season with little running mileage compared to runners who trained specifically for indoor track, he slowly fell away, running a 10:03 (PR) for 37th place. He finished pleased with his race and gained a few souvenir scars and spike marks up and down both shins: the reward of being tall in a tight pack.
Ruth Brueckner was next, competing in the Championship 400m. She took the track with plenty of support. Her parents Dan and Shelley, were in attendance; relatives in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Texas, Spain & Romania, and classmates at MVU watched the race. Trent Holmes, an MVU alumni sprinter and someone who's helped Ruth with her block starts and sprinting, supported Ruth from abroad.
Ruth knew she was up against some stiff competition from around the country, but she had a goal: she's always wanted to break one minute in the 400m. Running against faster competition can bring you to new heights, and Ruth used that to her advantage to run a new Personal Best of 59.46 (former PR was 101.14), which placed her 32nd in the Championship Division.
Ruth and her parents have supported Ethan and Loghan this winter and stayed six hours longer to cheer for them at the end of the day, even though they had to drive back to Vermont that night. Ethan and Loghan feel blessed to have such a supportive friend.
Loghan was up next, competing in the first heat of the 2 Mile Championship Division. The race began at 2 pm, and she'd go toe to toe with the best in the United States. Running in the pack at a fast pace, Loghan completed the mile in a time of 5:21 and the 3000m in 10:18 to finish in 10:59.69, a new personal and school record. She cut 31 seconds off her old school record and finished 54th in the Championship Division. She finished 2 seconds behind and 4 seconds in front of two of her future teammates at the University of Connecticut, where she will run next year.
Ethan raced again in the Rising Stars Mile. Ethan and Loghan raced in both races they qualified for to get a complete experience at Nationals. Many runners doubled at Nationals but not on the same day.
Ethan quickly realized he was racing against runners with fresh legs. His legs felt good for the early laps as he mixed it up with the other racers, even moving into second place. He went the half-mile in 2:11 and the 1500m in 4:08, just 5 seconds off his best, and finished in 4:27 for 24th place, only 4 seconds slower than his best mile run last weekend at New England's on fresh legs.
Loghan's second race was in the fastest heat of the Rising Stars Mile, which took place two hours after her first race. She finished the 400m at a 5-minute mile pace, a huge PR for her. By the 1/2 mile, she was feeling the effects of her PR 2 mile and was falling off the pace. She finished in 5:22.22 to place 29th. It was a tremendous accomplishment to qualify for both and a bigger one to finish both in such a short time frame.
All three athletes are looking forward to the outdoor track season, breaking more records, and earning more personal bests. And, of course, continuing to support one another.
Q&A with Ethan Mashtare
Was this the first time you've raced at the Armory? It was the first time the event had been held in two years and our first time there. It was cool to race where Elle Purrier races for the Millrose Games.
What were your biggest takeaways? I went out to enjoy it and just be there. It was eye-opening and humbling, but it was cool to be at the top stage with all those people competing where pros race. Some of the kids we raced with will probably be pro one day. It was a whole new experience, and it's still sinking in. When we walked in and saw the track, it was amazing. It was cool to race there; the big jumbotron announced names and replayed a close finish. The whole experience made us better runners.
Did you have a strategy in the races? The goal is to stay out of trouble. You don't want to fall, and it's easy to click heels. I hung back early and eventually made it to third. I got spiked a couple of times, and there was some pushing and shoving. It's easy to come out too fast and use too much energy in the first two laps.
What was it like sharing the time with your dad? We've dreamed of traveling to a big meet like this, and it was fun to make it there with him. It was nice to share another great experience with my dad.
Did you like sharing it with other Vermont runners? It was great to see Franklin County representing at the highest level. It's nice to know we're getting Vermont on the map; I also got to meet some of my teammates who will be at UMass Lowell.
Q&A with Loghan Hughes
Did you see this coming when you began running two years ago? I didn't know indoor track was a thing until this year. It's crazy to see the times on miles splits from other racers.
Was it fun to race on the track Elle Purrier competed on? It's hard to ignore that there were two American records set there by a lady from Franklin County. I watched her race there online, and it was cool to know I was running on that same track.
Was it fun going with other Franklin County runners? It was great being at a huge race with Ruthie and Ethan. I could hear Ruthie in the crowd, and it made me smile and calmed me down. It was great to see them there. It was great to have someone from home.
Would you like to say anything about Coach Mashtare? It's a great feeling to be believed in. There were some crazy coaches there screaming at athletes. I'm so glad Coach Mashtare brings a great combination of coaching knowledge and believing in us without being too hard on us emotionally.
Q&A with Mike Mashtare
How did things look from your perspective? It was cool to share the moments and see the athletes walk in as bright-eyed as I was. It was my first time at the Armory, and getting to be there with two athletes, including my son, was so special. There's so much history in that building. I could see spike marks on the wood floor; was it Elle, was it Jim Ryan (first high schooler to break 4-minute mile)?
It was even more special to be there as a father and a coach; I was so proud of what they've accomplished on very little running this winter. To compete at the elite national level against people who specialize in indoor takes talent, dedication, and hard work.
Does it give motivation for spring? It certainly sets them up to be among the best in Vermont and New England. I'm looking forward to what they can do in the spring.
Q&A with Ruth Brueckner
Was it fun? Yes! It was so big and overwhelming in a good way. It was inspiring to see all the photos of Olympians on the wall. While warming up on the track, I was thinking about watching Elle's Millrose races.
What were your biggest takeaways? There were three girls there who qualified for the Olympic Trials. It was so cool to have run in the same event they did and watch them. The bank was really high, and the track was really fast; it was so professional.
Can you tell us about breaking your personal record? I'd never run a 400m on an indoor track, and I've never broken a minute before, but I've raced with others who have. Since elementary school, I've had that goal, and I was glad to finally hit it.
Were you glad to share the experience with your parents and friends? I could hear Loghan when I was running, and it was really helpful. It makes a big difference to hear the cheering. I'm thankful to my parents for all the travel they've put in in the last two weeks with Boston and New York City. I'd like to thank everyone from the community for their support. One of the teachers at MVU even stopped her class to watch the race. I also want to thank my teammates; several of them practiced with me every day after states, helping me train for New Englands and Nationals. And thank you to all my coaches; I couldn't have done this without them.
