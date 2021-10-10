Scoring runners from Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans had the opportunity to test their mettle at the prestigious Manhattan College Invitational (Bronx, NY), thanks to the efforts of a handful of parents.
Years ago, the entire BFA St. Albans cross country team would participate, but bussing issues and overnight trips have made full-team overnight trips nearly impossible.
In the girls' race, Loghan Hughes placed 3rd in the 2.5-mile varsity race in a time of 15:25. That time would put her 20th overall (out of 792) on the day out of all the varsity and Eastern States Championship races. Hughes became the fastest girl from BFA St. Albans to ever run the Van Cortland Park course by a whopping 43 seconds and the highest placing varsity girl ever.
Ruby Dasaro had her best race of the season so far to place a strong 48th in her race and 247th overall in 17:33. Her time made her the 4th fastest sophomore girl from BFA St. Albans on the course. Lauren Kate Garceau was the last medalist on the day, placing a strong 65th in 17:57. Senior Lydia Hodgeman ran a good race to place 96th in 18:50.
Freshman Kate Storms had her best race of her young career to place 105th in 19:21. Senior Carly Charron ran an inspired race to place 128th in 20:57. The girls placed 13th out of 18 complete teams and 51st out of 108 complete teams.
The boys team was lead by the three seniors, aka "Three-Headed Monster." Ethan Mashtare came out of the woods with a stride lead over his closest competitor with a kilometer to go. These two would do battle, changing the lead many times, until Ethan's competition was able to get some separation with only meters to go. Ethan would finish 2nd in a time of 13:03. A time that makes him the fastest BFA boy ever to run the course by 50 seconds. Ethan placed 36th out of 1,019 varsity runners on the day.
Jacob Tremblay was hot on Mashtare's heels to place 3rd in 13:18 to become the 2nd fastest BFA boy at Van Cortland placing 56th overall, with Calvin Storms 6th in 13:33 to become the 3rd fastest boy from BFA ever placing 103rd overall on the day.
Sophomore powerhouses Porter Hurteau and Will Hughes had amazing days as well. Porter placing 22nd in 14:09 to become the 3rd fastest sophomore boy from BFA to ever run the course, and Will placing 41st in 14:37 to make him the 6th fastest sophomore ever from BFA to run at Van Cortland.
Freshman Teddy Tremblay would just miss a medal placing 80th in 15:46. The boys continue their season of firsts by becoming the first BFA Varsity team to ever win a trophy at this Meet placing second. The guys would end up placing 14th out of 149 complete teams.
Boys team scores:
Ridgefield 40
BFA 74
Monsignor Farrell 125
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.