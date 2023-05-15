ST. ALBANS - BFA-St. Albans senior Ethan Audy will head north of the border this winter to play for the Cornwall Colts, a Junior A Hockey team in Ontario, Canada, and affiliated with the Central Canada Hockey League.
After completing his senior hockey season with the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites, Audy traveled to Ontario to practice with the Colts in March and was invited to try out for the team in early April.
BFA-St. Albans head hockey Coach Ben Roberts and Audy contacted Cornwall during Audy's high school hockey season.
Roberts spoke of his motivation to help Audy pursue his goals
"I reached out to the Colts because of Ethan; he's a hard worker, doesn’t cut corners, and a dedicated athlete," said Roberts.
"It's like recommending someone for a job; you want to know the person you recommend will represent you well."
Ian McGinnis, the Colts owner, traveled to the Salmon River Tournament in New York to watch Audy on the ice.
"After the season, they invited him to practice with the team. He had a really good practice, battled hard, and competed," said Roberts. "After the practice, they reiterated that they liked him and were glad to see him compete at their level."
Roberts has well-earned confidence in Audy.
"Ethan knows making the team is a great accomplishment, and he'll stick to the process and continue to push himself to grow physically and improve his game," said Roberts.
"He's earned this, and he's a very focused and coachable kid. He's consistently in the gym and working on his skills, he's focused on his diet, and he's a student of the game."
The CCHL will provide Audy with plenty of opportunities to grow his game.
"Most hockey players on the Colts are three years older than Ethan, so it's a big step when you're 17," said Roberts.
"This is a very good league and produces a lot of college players. Ethan will be playing in one of the top Canadian junior hockey leagues."
Roberts, a Bobwhite alum, enjoys seeing the program produce outstanding talent.
"It's a great accomplishment for Ethan, which is the main event, but it also shows that playing for the Bobwhites offers the opportunity to succeed at the next level. In the end, it's all about the player putting in the effort and using the resources we provide,” said Roberts.
"There's a lot of pride in the Bobwhite hockey program, and many people look back after graduation and see their time here as some of the best in their lives. We're fortunate we have deep roots, good culture, and a strong program; being able to say you were a part of that is pretty special."
Q&A with Ethan Audy
What motivated you to seek out this opportunity? I started thinking about this in my junior year; I spent a lot of time in the gym to prepare myself for the season and to try to play after high school. When the season started, I noticed a huge change from my sophomore to junior year; something clicked in my brain that made me think I wanted to play at the next level.
In December, Coach Roberts suggested I look into Cornwall. I started talking with them, researched the program, and liked what I saw. When I went up for practice in the second week of March, I liked the facility, and the guys on the team were great. I also saw the community support for the team, and playing for a community that supports its athletes is what I was looking for.
What was your experience trying out with the team? Right away, on the first shift, I saw it was a much faster pace than I was used to. You don't have as much time to think about what to do when you get the puck; you need to plan that before you get it. It was also a much more physical game, and guys were always looking to take you off the puck. You have to be ready for anything. I got some one-on-one time with the coaches at the practice, and they were great people. It's great to have coaches who can have fun but also expect you to work hard; those are the people I want to play for.
What are you looking forward to about the upcoming season? I'm looking forward to meeting and playing with new people and building relationships. And obviously, I'm looking forward to getting better--hitting the gym, working on my skills, and developing towards my goal of playing college hockey.
Did your time with the Bobwhites prepare you for this next step? I was lucky enough to play for BFA-St. Albans hockey all four years of high school. I got to play with my brother Collin for three years, and I'll remember the experience I had for the rest of my life. I feel well-prepared for the next step. The structure of Bobwhite hockey on the ice is very organized, and the coaches are on top of it. Off the ice, we have to be timely, do well in school, and be disciplined, accountable, and responsible. Those valuable life lessons helped me as a player and person and will help me as I move forward in whatever I do.
What did it mean to you to have Coach Roberts' support? Without Coach Roberts, I wouldn't be here. I've learned a lot from him, and he's one of the people I strive to be like. He's pushed me to be a better hockey player, supported me, made me a better person, and helped me navigate the process with Cornwall, and I'm so grateful for his help.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank all my Bobwhite coaches; Coach Roberts, Coach Corrigan, Coach Ducolon, Big Mac, Coach Collins, Coach O’Niel, and Coach Malbeouf. Also my SASA coaches, and all the others who've invested in me as a hockey player. I'd also like to thank my Dad, Mom, brother, and sister. Lastly Ezra Lanfear for all the time in the gym with me and all my friends.
