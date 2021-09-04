The EFHS girls volleyball team opened their season facing perennial powerhouse Essex High School for a battle of the Hornets.
Essex won in straight sets: 25-10, 25-18, 25-11. For the EFHS Hornets, Lilly Robtoy tallied 2 kills, 3 assists, and 6 digs. Fellow setter Selina Lawyer added 2 assists, a kill, and an ace along with solid serving. Makenna Lovelette contributed a strong run of serving points that got the team back into the match. Camryn Benoit provided a defensive spark in the third set with 3 digs. Erica Goodhue added an ace, a kill, and a block, and Mersadies Shantie had a strong backrow presence with 3 digs.
The EFHS girls travel to BFA on Friday, September 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.