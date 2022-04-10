Erin Bonsall, a 2002 graduate of BFA St. Albans and former runner for BFA St. Albans coach Mike Mashtare, has been named head coach of the MVU Track and Field team.
Q&A with MVU track & field coach Erin Bonsall
Things you learned from BFA track & field coach Mike Mashtare that you will look to instill in your MVU athletes? My interest in my own athletic pursuits in my leisure time and the value of exercise came from him, as did my interest in coaching. He had such a passion for track, and he had fun with it. He strikes that balance of being highly competitive and driven, while also creating a fun way to get outside and have that special camaraderie with your teammates and coaches.
What are your goals for this season? I'm here to learn a lot. As a coach, I know the events I'm not so familiar with, and I want to learn about them. I want to set a strong foundation. I'm thinking about where I want to bring this team in five years. We had a complete overhaul this year. MVU athletic director John Lumsden ordered a bunch of new track equipment, and next season we will be able to host our own meets and have all of our own equipment. My long-term goal, which may seem like a reach as a first-year coach, is to build a really strong program at MVU. I see this as a foundational year.
How has the team looked so far? We had our first meet on Tuesday, April 5 at Burlington High School, and it was a really good first meet for us; we had so many athletes set personal records. MVU is a small team, so we might not make a big impact as a team this year, but individually, we have a lot of really strong competitors on the team. The kids are a close-knit group and have been on track and other teams together. They're really good people, and I've been having so much fun with them. They're such a great group.
Athletes to watch
Returner: Ruth Brueckner was first for the 800m and first for the 200m on Tuesday; she's one to watch for sure.
Newcomers: Hayzen Luneau is an extraordinary athlete. The first time I saw him jump a hurdle, he cleared it like a rabbit. He has so much natural ability, and he won the high jump after only practicing for three days. He's got a knack for picking things up and internalizing them immediately. I'm really excited to see what he does this season. Emily King threw the discus and shotput and had a really good performance on Tuesday.
Luciano Patterson tied for third place (5'3") in the high jump as an underclassman. He was so excited, and that was awesome to see.
Final thoughts: We might not be a big team, but we have some very talented athletes, so don't count out for anything!
