Wyatt Larose, an Enosburg basketball alum, was named head coach of the Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity basketball team and began his first season at the helm with a 62-30 win over Craftsbury Academy on Dec. 13. The Hornets host the Richford Falcons tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at Enosburg High School.
Q&A with Enosburg boys' basketball coach Wyatt Larose
As an Enosburg alum, what are you most looking forward to about coaching this group of players? As an alumni, it’s very special to me to come back and coach here, as I’ve been in their shoes. At the same time, it makes it even more special to coach players I’ve grown with since my beginnings in coaching; I started coaching with some of these players back when they were fifth and sixth graders at the AAU level. I’m looking forward to the day-to-day process of connecting with these players as a team and dedicating ourselves to the process of getting better.
What are the returning players bringing to the team, and what will your new players add? We have four returning players who bring something to the table. I’m going to be relying on them for their leadership and experience throughout the season. That leadership will be valued on and off the court. We have six new additions at the varsity level; I can feel an excitement, fire, and hunger in that group that excites me for the season.
What are your goals for the season, and how do you plan to achieve those goals? Going into the season, you always want to end your season on a win, and that’s not always the case, so my focus is on the day-to-day development and growth as a team. I want to see them reach their fullest potential as individuals and as a team, on and off the court, with lessons that they can apply in school, the community, and as they set off for their future careers. Creating a connection and relationship that establishes trust between coach and player is key to fostering this environment to allow the players to be open and transparent with their own goals and hold them accountable when life takes them off the path they aspire to be on.
What are you looking forward to about the game with Richford? I'm very excited for the game against Richford. There's always been a level of electricity in the air for Richford vs. Enosburg games. The last couple of years were certainly oddities with COVID masks and game attendance, so it's exciting for these players to have this back, and I think it's also important for our communities.
