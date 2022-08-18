Tyler Delorme, who played varsity baseball for Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School and the University of Southern Maine Huskies, was recently inducted into the Little East Hall of Fame for his outstanding collegiate career.
Delorme, who played with the Huskies from 2000-2003, is the second Southern Maine baseball player to receive the recognition. He was nominated by his alma maters and voted upon by the league's nine Athletic Directors.
Delorme was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a two-time American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA) All-American, a two-time ABCA All-Region selection, and a three-time All-Little East Conference (LEC) pick. Delorme helped the Huskies win a pair of NCAA Division III Regional Championships and berths into the Division III World Series.
At USM, Delorme started in 43 of his 44 games as a freshman, batting .397 with 69 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 57 RBI, and 42 runs scored and was named third-team ABCA All-American, first team All-LEC and first team All-Region. The Huskies won the Division III New England title with an undefeated record in the tournament, and Delorme was named the regional's Most Outstanding Player.
In his sophomore year, Delorme helped Southern Maine to a second NCAA regional title, batting .393 with career-best totals in hits (83), doubles (15), home runs (10), RBI (66), runs scored (64), and stolen bases (16). He earned 2001 LEC Player of the Year honors and All-LEC and first-team All-Region selection, and he was named second-team ABCA All-American.
Delorme's success continued in his junior year; he was again named first-team All-LEC and third-team ABCA All-Regio and closed the season batting .389 with 63 hits, nine doubles, five home runs, 36 RBI, and 31 runs scored.
In his final season with the Huskies, Delorme batted .380 with career totals of 273 hits, 31 doubles, 24 home runs, 193 RBI, 165 runs scored, and 47 stolen bases.
Delorme held 20 spots on SMU's record books, including the program's career marks for hits, RBI, total bases (406), and at-bats (719), and held the single-season records for at-bats (211) and games played (51). He still holds records with his 193 career RBI and 406 total career bases.
Q&A with Jay Nichols
Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the Vermont Principals' Association, coached Delorme in high school in Enosburg.
Do you have an outstanding memory of Tyler as a high school player? I coached Tyler his senior year, the spring of '98. Besides Matt Raleigh, he was the best player I've seen in Vermont. In his senior year, he hit 12 home runs; I'd never had a team hit 12 home runs. He was intentionally walked many times; he had a good team around him, and they often got punished for that. He batted around .700 that year, which is ridiculous even for a D3 school. He was an unbelievable hitter from Little League all the way through. He had a gift, and he utilized it. Tyler is also in the Enosburg Hall of Fame and may be one of the original members.
Did you follow Tyler's collegiate career? At Southern Maine, he held records for slugging, RBIs, home runs, and possibly batting average. He was a tremendous hitter. During his time playing for Southern Maine, he played against the University of Vermont. I was umpiring behind the plate during a game in his sophomore year, and Tyler hit a line shot double off the fence against UVM.
What does it mean to you as Tyler's coach to see him receive this recognition? I'm very proud of him; he worked hard to improve his game and was a fiercely tough kid. I remember him striking out; we were up by 15, and he threw his bat in the swamp. I told him to get his bat, which he did. The next at-bat, he crushed a home run. He had great vision at the plate and a beautiful swing, and he loved hitting me off in practice if I threw off the mound.
In your opinion, what message does this send to small-town athletes? It sends a message that if you're good enough and are willing to work hard enough, you have the chance to play college baseball.
