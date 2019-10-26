MORRISVILLE — The fifth seeded Hornets varsity soccer team traveled to face the Peoples Wolves (5) on Saturday, securing a 1-0 upset and a trip to the semifinals in Thetford on Wednesday.
The solo goal was scored by Sophie Burns who recounted the joy of the players after the goal was scored.
“I was very psyched! All of my teammates came running to the center after the goal!”
The Enosburg players knew the game was going to test their skill and confidence.
“We knew it was going to be one of our toughest games. They play a tough schedule,” said Burns, “so we knew we’d have to play a tough game.”
Burns noted that the Hornets struggled to get the ball into the net in the first half.
“We came out with intensity in the second half and it ended in our favor,” said Burns. “
Burns, who plays on the team with her sister Hannah, recalled the conversation they’d had before the game.
“My sister and I were talking about how we didn’t want this to be the last game we would play together,” said Burns, smiling. “After I scored, she picked me up off the ground and told me she loved me. I love those moments!”
Hannah might be her sister, but the whole team is like family.
“I love playing with this group of girls. We have a really close bond this year,” said Burns. “We all get along so well, and support each other.”
Enosburg goalie Zoe McGee wanted to make sure her defenders got the credit they deserved. She also gave a shout out to Sophie.
“Megan Gervais and Hannah Burns definitely need to be recognized for their play today. Hannah was outstanding in the back helping me out and Megan played her best game yet today!” said McGee. “And of course Sophie with the winning goal!”
The girls will have a few days to prepare for the trip to Thetford.
“We know it’s going to be tougher than the game we played today. We need to go in with more intensity,” said Burns. “If we play our best, it will be a very good game.”
According to fans and players, the program hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011 when the girls traveled to Northfield semifinal game. This year’s team also made waves winning ten games in the regular season, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2006.