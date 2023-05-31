The Enosburg track and field team has 19 athletes competing at the Vermont state tournament in Manchester on Thursday, June 1.
Enosburg athletes:
Cyrus Blaney - Shot Put, Discus
Chadwick Jewett - High Jump, Shot Put, 200m, 100m
Otto Maddox - 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x400m
Keith Noyes - 100m, 400m, 4x400m
Xander Paquette - 110m hurdles, 400m, 4x400m
Landon Paulson - 400m, Javelin, 4x400m
Caiden Tatro - 1500m
Brody Wells - 100m, 200m
Austen Wilde - 800m
Vaughn Wilde - 400m, 4x400m, Long Jump
Bennie Wolfe - 1500m
Maci Barnard - 100m, 200m,
Victoria Bergeron - 4x100m
Brianna Brant - 4x100m
Alura Fix - 200m, Javelin, 100m hurdles
Apple Maddox - Long Jump, Javelin, Discus, 100m
Anya Paquette - 4x100m
Ava Walker - 4x100
