The Enosburg track and field team has 19 athletes competing at the Vermont state tournament in Manchester on Thursday, June 1.

Enosburg athletes:

Cyrus Blaney - Shot Put, Discus

Chadwick Jewett - High Jump, Shot Put, 200m, 100m

Otto Maddox - 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x400m

Keith Noyes - 100m, 400m, 4x400m

Xander Paquette - 110m hurdles, 400m, 4x400m

Landon Paulson - 400m, Javelin, 4x400m

Caiden Tatro - 1500m

Brody Wells - 100m, 200m

Austen Wilde - 800m

Vaughn Wilde - 400m, 4x400m, Long Jump

Bennie Wolfe - 1500m

Maci Barnard - 100m, 200m,

Victoria Bergeron - 4x100m

Brianna Brant - 4x100m

Alura Fix - 200m, Javelin, 100m hurdles

Apple Maddox - Long Jump, Javelin, Discus, 100m

Anya Paquette - 4x100m

Ava Walker - 4x100

