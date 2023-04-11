Enosburg track and field coach Kelee Maddox brought Messenger Sports up to speed on this year’s team.
Q&A with Enosburg track and field coach Kelee Maddox
Who is returning this season and in what events will they compete? We have many returning athletes this year. I'm excited to see Brody Wells compete in the 100 and 200 meter events. Landon Paulson's javelin throws have gotten even better, and Ali Fix and Apple Maddox will be running the 200 meter. Xander Paquette will be returning to the 110 meter hurdles. Keith Noyes, Victoria Bergeron, and Anya Paquette will be long jumping. Otto Maddox will return to the 400 meter. Cyrus Blaney and Draven Bluto both compete in all the throwing events. Chad Jewett will add some running events to his field events.
Who’s new to the team and what impact will they have? We've added two transfers to the team. Austin Wilde and his cousin Vaughn Wilde will be good competitors. We've added five freshmen to the team. Maci Barnard, Ava Walker, and Bri Brant are all sprinters who will be competing together in the 4x100 meter and also in a variety of field events. Caiden Tatro, who ran with Richford during Indoor Winter Track, and Bennie Wolfe will be the only distance runners on the team.
What have you enjoyed about coaching this team? This is a fun team. They are playful and energetic. That doesn't mean they don't work hard, but they are quick to turn even a hard workout into a game or competition. They encourage each other to work hard. I'm excited to see how this season goes! My goal is for these kids to see that hard work and persistence leads to success. And lots of PRs.
