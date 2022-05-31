Messenger Sports caught up with the coaches of the Enosburg track and field team to find out a little bit about this year’s athletes before the Vermont State meet on June 4.
What three things stand out to you about this year's team? We’re a very young team with only one senior and all new coaches. We don't have a track, so our kids practice on the soccer field, on the local streets, and around the parks. For many kids, the first time they were on an actual track was at the first meet this year. We don't have a long jump pit or even enough hurdles to practice a full race. Despite all that, most kids have already qualified for states in their events and many are ranked in the top ten for D3 schools.
Do you have any returning athletes who are having exceptional seasons, and if so, who and at what event? Selina Lawyer (our one senior) just started high jump this year and is doing well at it. She's always competitive in the 300 hurdles. Alexander Paquette is new to the 400m and is doing well. He's ranked high in the 110m hurdles. Yadiel Rivera can be a contender to place high in the 400m & 200m at the D3 State Meet. Apple Maddox is new to javelin and is returning to 100 hurdles and is ranked high in both events. Cyrus Blaney has worked hard to improve his discus and now he's ranked in the top 10 for D3.Landon Paulson is throwing well in javelin.
Do you have any up-and-coming athletes who are poised to have an impact on the program in the years to come? Brody Wells is competitive in the 100m and 200m and is a freshman. Keith Noyes is a junior but this is his first time on the team, and he is having a good long jump season; he’s also competitive in the 200m.
