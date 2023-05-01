The Enosburg Track and Field team competed at the Windsor Invitational Track Meet on April 29.
Top 10 finishers for the Hornets:
Boys 200m: 8 Brody Wells, Boys 400m: 8 Vaughn Wilde, Boys 3000m: 10 Caiden Tatro, Boys 110m Hurdles: 5 Xander Paquette, Girls 100m Hurdles: 5 Ali Fix, Boys 300m Hurdles: 8 Keith Noyes, Boys Shot Put: 10 Chad Jewett, Girls Long Jump: 10 Apple Maddox, Girls Discus: 5 Apple Maddox, Boys Javelin: 2 Landon Paulson, and Girls Javelin: 1 Apple Maddox
