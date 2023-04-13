The Enosburg varsity track and field team traveled to Mount Mansfield Union on April 11. Here are the top 10 finishers from the day.
Boys 200m
5 Brody Wells
10 Vaughn Wilde
Girls 200m
9 Ali Fix
Boys 110m Hurdles
2 Xander Paquette
Girls 100m Hurdles
3 Ali Fix
Boys 400m
7 Xander Paquette
8 Otto Maddox
10 Landon Paulson
Boys 300m Hurdles
5 Keith Noyes
6 Bennie Wolfe
Girls 300m Hurdles
7 Apple Maddox
Boys Shot Put
7 Cyrus Blaney
Boys Discus
9 Cyrus Blaney
Girls Discus
4 Apple Maddox
Boys Javelin
2 Landon Paulson
Girls Javelin
2 Ali Fix
7 Anya Paquette
Boys High Jump
4 Chad Jewett
5 Keith Noyes
Boys Long Jump
4 Keith Noyes
Girls Long Jump
7 Apple Maddox
