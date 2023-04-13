20230411_154827.jpg

Ali Fix competes in the 100m Hurdles at Mount Mansfield Union on April 11. 

 Kelee Maddox

The Enosburg varsity track and field team traveled to Mount Mansfield Union on April 11. Here are the top 10 finishers from the day. 

Boys 200m

5 Brody Wells 

10 Vaughn Wilde 

Girls 200m

9 Ali Fix 

Boys 110m Hurdles

2 Xander Paquette 

Girls 100m Hurdles

3 Ali Fix 

Boys 400m

7 Xander Paquette 

8 Otto Maddox 

10 Landon Paulson 

Boys 300m Hurdles

5 Keith Noyes 

6 Bennie Wolfe 

20230411_191429.jpg

The Enosburg varsity track and field team poses for a post-meet photo on April 11, after competing at Mount Mansfield Union. 

Girls 300m Hurdles

7 Apple Maddox 

Boys Shot Put

7 Cyrus Blaney 

Boys Discus

9 Cyrus Blaney 

Girls Discus

4 Apple Maddox 

Boys Javelin

2 Landon Paulson 

Girls Javelin

2 Ali Fix 

7 Anya Paquette 

Boys High Jump

4 Chad Jewett 

5 Keith Noyes 

Boys Long Jump

4 Keith Noyes 

Girls Long Jump

7 Apple Maddox 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation