ENOSBURG - The No. 8 Enosburg Hornets boys' volleyball team beat No. 9 Vermont Commons 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-22) in the first round of playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Hornets, a team of seniors, will now travel to Burlington to face the No. 1 seed on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Enosburg coach Calleen Ferris spoke of the Hornets' impact player, Kyle Ovitt.
"Kyle's leadership on and off the court really came through in tonight's game," said Ferris. "He continued to talk, help hype up his teammates, and be ready to help take care of the ball when necessary."
Ferris also spoke of the team: "This season I've had the opportunity to work with eight wonderfully talented guys for the last two months. They have put in many hours in the gym to help refine their skills and grow as a team, but most importantly, as friends. Spending afternoons and evenings with these guys has brought so much joy and many laughs to all of us. I'm so proud of all the work these eight have done, and I look forward to hearing about their future endeavors after graduation."
Seniors speak
The Hornets are a team of seniors this year, and each one took time to speak about the match and the season.
Aiden Dash: "I appreciated and loved our team dinners this year."
Cayden Yates: "I'm glad I could play with all my friends this year. Some of us have played together for four years, and some for two. I made a lot of friendships, and I'm glad I could finish it out with the guys."
Sam Callan: "I'm glad I got the honor to be the DJ this year. That was probably the highlight."
Isaiah Sartwell: "I enjoyed improving my volleyball skills with all my friends."
Devyn Gleason: "I really enjoyed playing with my teammates, and we've had a great season all around."
Kyle Ovitt: "I've really enjoyed playing with the guys I've played with for four years, and it's been a pretty big honor to be their captain."
Colby Garrow: "It's been a fun year, and I really enjoyed spending the last two years with this team. We really grew as a family this year, and I hope we can carry it on to the championship."
Xander Paquette: "I've been playing for four years, and I've loved every second of it. I've loved all my teammates, and we definitely played a good season."
Enosburg stat leaders
Kills: Devyn Gleason 10, Kyle Ovitt seven
Service Aces: Kyle Ovitt five, Devyn Gleason three
Assists: Kayden Yates 20
