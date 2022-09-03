ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys soccer team secured a decisive 7-0 victory over the Lamoille Lancers on Friday, September 2. A mix of great offense and solid defense powered the Hornets as they continued to pour on goals throughout the game.
The game began with strong offense from the Hornets, with an early goal from Michael Murphy that put the Hornets up 1-0. This was quickly followed up by another goal from Peter Stiebris, coming off a corner kick assist from Danny Antillon. The Hornet offense was firing on all cylinders, keeping the ball on their side for most of the first half.
With the second half starting, the Hornet offense kept the pressure high, giving themselves quite a few scoring opportunities. These opportunities finally paid off as Antillon scored his first goal of the night.
Landon Paulson scored two goals for the Hornets, followed up by another goal from Antillon. The Lancers began giving offensive pressure, but they couldn't net any goals. More goals from Antillon, Paulson, and Brody Wells gave the Hornets their 7-0 lead.
Antillon, who was part of last year's state championship team, spoke of the effort of his teammates: "I like how we finish the ball. It was great that we could finish on our chances to score because we're not going to get as many in tougher games."
Paulson gave his thoughts on the game: "We're really happy with the outcome and looking forward to the next game."
Hornet head coach Randy Swainbank likes his team's focus this season: "We're just getting better every day. We're sorting things out, and everybody is learning their roles. We've got a couple of guys out injured, and we'll get them back, which will be awesome."
