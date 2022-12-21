The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team earned a 43-29 win over Danville on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Enosburg led 26-16 at the half, and was led by Lilly Robtoy with 15 points, Montannah Ovitt with eight, and Gabby Spaulding with six. Erica Goodhue, Ryleigh Simmons, and Daisee Gabree with four each and Kayla Gervais with two. Laci Potter lead Danville with 11.
Enosburg improves to 2-1 and travels to Lyndon on Thursday night.
