Enosburg softball 7 at Middlebury 3
Emma Keelty went 2-3, with 1 RBI and Erin Diette 1 hit (double), and Lexus Conger 1 hit and 2 RBI.
Enosburg's Dana Elkins earned the win in five innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 7.
Enosburg 12 at Mount Abe 5
Justis Ortin 2-3 led the Hornets with a double and 2 RBI’s. Kam Lovelette had a hit with 3 RBI’s. Dylan Pattee and Peter Stiebris each added a hit.
It was 2-1 ballgame through 5. Enosburg opened up to a 10-1 lead after 6 scoring 8 runs in the 6th, and added 2 more runs in the top of seventh.
