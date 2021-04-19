Weather Alert

...A CLUSTER OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LAMOILLE...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 151 PM EDT, a cluster of showers and isolated thunderstorms were located over eastern Chittenden and western Lamoille counties in Vermont, moving east at 15 mph. Pea size hail has already been reported near Underhill, Vermont with one of these cells and the threat for pea size hail, wind gusts to 30 mph, and lightning will continue through 3:00 pm. Seek shelter as any storms approach. Locations impacted include... Morrisville, Waterville, Johnson Village, Underhill, Cambridge, Cambridge Village, Morrisville Village, Johnson, Jeffersonville Village, Hyde Park, Underhill State Park, Belvidere Center, Morristown, Hyde Park Village, Belvidere, Fletcher, Westford, Wolcott, Bakersfield and Stowe.