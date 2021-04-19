ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets softball team is returning six players from 2019, the last time the team took the field. Eight seniors will be on the roster, some who haven’t played in a few years.
“We welcome all the girls, and we work. Everyone couldn’t wait to get in the gym. They’re having a great time. We had a few good days last week; we took them out to play Wiffle ball, and you could see them--like kids in the playground,” said Enosburg coach Randall Wells.
How is the team shaping up after two years off? “We had a thick layer of rust, but today they’re twice as good as they were last week. It’s great to see them really develop so quickly. I told them, we’ve all got a lot of rust, even the coaches, but we’ll figure it out.”
“I feel more smiles now. They haven’t been able to do much this year. We may have more of a complete season this spring, and they’d enjoy that an awful lot.”
Coach Wells extended thanks to Shawna Lovelette who’s assisting him with the team this spring.
Megan Severance, a returning senior, was smiling behind her mask.
Megan, what are you enjoying so far? “I’m just excited that we’re actually playing outside and getting to be on a team again! And I’m so excited to start playing games! It’s one last hurrah for our senior year.”
Has anything surprised you so far? “It’s surprising how long it’s been. It takes a lot of getting used to, but it’s coming back to us, and our team is really close.”
Erin Diette, another Enosburg senior, is also soaking in time with her teammates.
Erin, what are you looking forward to this season? “Getting back to the team and socializing! When we were handing out uniforms, Coach Wells talked about us as the seniors, and Megan and I were the only returning seniors. It’s so weird to think about how we missed an entire year of softball. Being back is so much fun! I forgot how much I missed playing softball as a team!”
What do you enjoy about the game? “I like the communication--cheering on everyone individually. I enjoy hyping everybody up.”
Home opener: The Hornets will kick off the season on Tuesday, April 27 against Rice at 4:30.
