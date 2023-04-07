The Enosburg Hornets girls varsity softball team returns a solid core of talent for 2023, including captains Gabrielle Spaulding, Erica Goodhue, Makenna Lovelette, and Lilly Robtoy, who all made outstanding contributions during the 2022 season.
Hornet coach Randy Wells spoke of the team: “With only one senior we are obviously young. We have an interesting combination of tested veterans and skilled young players, and the veterans we have are battle tested and hungry to get started. It’ll be fun watching this team come together and mature into a team. We definitely have a talented group of young players who we we’ll rely on as their comfort level increases.”
The Hornets are returning seven players this year, including the senior, Spaulding, who anchored the outfield last year and returns to the outfield for 2023, and according to Wells, the coaches have commented on an increased confidence in her play and leadership.
Four juniors have returned, including an injured Aleta Deuso who hopes to begin playing later in the season. Erica Goodhue, a solid infielder last year will return to the infield. According to Wells, Goodhue was a vocal leader last year and the coaches expect more of that this year.
Pitcher and offensive threat, Makenna Lovelette, will replace Dana Elkins (Class of 2022) in the circle as the main pitcher for 2023.
Lilly Robtoy, the Hornets’ middle infield anchor last year also put up good offensive numbers, and the coaches are looking for continued growth and leadership in her junior season.
Two returning Sophomores that were brought up to varsity for playoffs as freshmen last year.
Camryn Benoit and Rory Schreindorfer, sophomores who wee brought up to varsity for playoffs as freshman in 2022, are both talented young players defensively and offensively. The Hornets’ coaching staff is looking for continued growth of skills and confidence as the athletes move up to full time varsity players this year.
The Hornets added five new players to the roster this season: junior Amelia Gratton, sophomores Addison Longe and Gretchen Stiebris, and freshmen Cassidy Blaney and Annabelle Elwood.
