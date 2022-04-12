Q&A with Enosburg varsity softball coach Randy Wells
Who do you have returning this year? We have seniors Dana Elkins and Emma Keelty returning, and those two can take you quite a ways. MaKenna Lovelette (sophomore) is throwing very well and is good at third. We also have seniors Zoe McGee, Megan Oliver, Destiny Benware. We have four players we brought up for playoffs: Junior Gabby Spaulding, who is a strong player with a good glove and a good softball IQ; sophomore Erica Goodhue, who's good with the glove and has a good arm; Alita Deuso and Lily Robtoy who are both strong infield players. The returners are bringing experience from our playoff team last year. We've got two juniors who decided to play this year but haven't played in a couple of years: Kayla Gervais, who brings a lot of speed, and MacKenzie Goodrich, who's played travel ball and plays well.
What are your goals for the season? Emma and Dana are our captains, and we're trying to build leadership throughout the team. On the field, we're hoping for a very successful season. These girls are hungry and focused. I think this team is mentally stronger than they were last year; they're used to pressure situations now with some playoff experience in softball and other sports. Every year there's a huge shuffle in positions. Besides Dana, Emma, and McKenna, everyone is in a new position. The goal is to put players in a spot where they can learn and enjoy the game. We need the kids to have more fun to keep them in the game.
Would you like to recognize your assistant coaches? Shawna Lovelette is a great asset and gets along with the kids so well. Brad Lovelette is stepping in as our hitting coach. He's been working with batters for years, and will be a huge asset to our success at the plate.
Has anything surprised you about this team? At the second practice, we talked about what they wanted to see this year, and the hunger for doing better than last year was the first thing they spoke of, and that's driven them. They're having a good time and keeping things light, but they're working very hard, and I'm not going to have to push them; just keep them learning and growing.
