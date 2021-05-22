Enosburg softball 10 vs. Milton 1
The Enosburg Hornets' softball team earned a 10-1 win over Milton on Saturday. The Hornet bats came to life in the 5th inning with six hits that scored five runs.
Enosburg offense: Makenna Lovelette went 3-4 with a home run, a double, and 2 RBI; Erin Diette was 3-4 with a double, and RBI; Sophie Burns went 2-4 with an RBI; Dana Elkins was 3-3 with a double and 3 RBI; Destiny Benware was 2-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Pitchers: Dana Elkins earned the complete-game win throwing, 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, and striking out 5. Milton's Emma Philbrook threw 6 innings, allowing 16 hits, and striking out 7.
Enosburg baseball 19 vs. Milton 11
Pitcher: Justis Orton in relief for Enosburg; Milton: Z. Pantini
Offensively for Enosburg: Joey Pennell went 5 for 5 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI. Justis Orton had a 2 run home run and a 2 RBI single. Shea Howrigan and Kam Lovelette both had doubles. Foster Hutchins also doubled and later scored on a suicide squeeze. Dylan Pattee also had 3 Hits and 3 RBI.
Offensively for Milton: K. Burke had 2 hits. C. Abel had 2 hits with RBI. C. Eaton added a hit and 2 RBI
