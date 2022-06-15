Enosburg senior Mei Elander set a goal in the fall of 2021 to run in the Vermont City Marathon. Despite a hamstring injury and a case of COVID, the determined runner completed her first marathon in under four hours.
Q&A with Mei Elander
When did you start training for the Vermont City Marathon? I started training four months before the race, on January 17, 2022. It was really cold, and I remember running in the winter and having ice freeze to my eyelashes, and the wind would be blowing. It wasn't easy to run in the snow, either. One time I was out for a run in three-degree weather, and a woman stopped to ask me if I needed a ride home because it was so cold out. Despite the pain and the many hours of training, I would absolutely choose to do it all over again.
What other obstacles did you overcome as you trained? I had a hamstring injury right before I started training, and I was worried it might hinder my training. The training was demanding, and we ran many miles each week. I had to motivate myself every day to get up and run. It was better to run when the snow melted, but I had to run earlier because it got hotter. I had COVID three weeks before the Vermont City Marathon, and I was again worried I wouldn't be able to run. My running coach Maggie Cavazos contracted COVID a week before and couldn't compete in the race with me. I wouldn't have been able to do it without Maggie.
What was it like to run the marathon? The first 13 miles were really fun, and I remember thinking everyone should try it. Everyone was cheering, and there were so many people around; there were kids that stuck their hands out to high five, which was adorable, and in the first half I always high-fived them. At mile 17, I started feeling bad. By mile 19, I hurt, and I thought I may have made a mistake. The last four miles were absolute really tough. It was a straight section of the bike path, and it was one foot ahead of the other. No cheering helped me. I made it to the end, and as soon as I crossed the finish line, my legs were like jello. I was able to finish in 3 hours and 54 minutes, and I was the youngest runner in the marathon. I had a whole team cheering me on, and they were so supportive and proud of me. The marathon was one of the most painful and gratifying experiences ever.
What were your takeaways? Drinking water and running isn't fun! I really enjoy pushing myself, and I'd want to do the marathon again or even an ultra. It was so rewarding crossing the finish line; the act of doing something like that and having to train hard and be motivated was really cool.
Future: Next year, I'm hoping to run on the cross country team for the University of Ottawa.
