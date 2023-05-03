The Enosburg track and field team competed at Essex on Tuesday, May 2. Here are the top 10 finishers for the team.

Boys 200m

8 Brody Wells

Boys 400m

5 Vaughn Wilde

9 Keith Noyes

10 Landon Paulson

Boys 3000m

9 Caiden Tatro

Boys 110m Hurdles

1 Xander Paquette

Boys 300m Hurdles

8 Keith Noyes

Boys 1500m

10 Bennie Wolfe

Girls Discus

8 Apple Maddox

Girls Javelin

4 Apple Maddox

Boys Long Jump

9 Vaughn Wilde

