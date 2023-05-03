The Enosburg track and field team competed at Essex on Tuesday, May 2. Here are the top 10 finishers for the team.
Boys 200m
8 Brody Wells
Boys 400m
5 Vaughn Wilde
9 Keith Noyes
10 Landon Paulson
Boys 3000m
9 Caiden Tatro
Boys 110m Hurdles
1 Xander Paquette
Boys 300m Hurdles
8 Keith Noyes
Boys 1500m
10 Bennie Wolfe
Girls Discus
8 Apple Maddox
Girls Javelin
4 Apple Maddox
Boys Long Jump
9 Vaughn Wilde
