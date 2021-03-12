ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets hosted the North Country Falcons on Friday in the teams' third contest of the 2021 season. Enosburg recognized their seniors, Michaela Chase, Erin Diette, Sophie Burns, Emma Gervais, and Megan Severance.
North Country quickly tacked on four points in the first two minutes, and while Enosburg had several good opportunities, the shots weren't falling.
Allison Bowen and Emily Adams each took the line in the final minute, shrinking the once eleven-point deficit to two. The Falcons left the quarter clinging to a 12-10 lead.
The Hornets tied the game at 14 midway through the second quarter. A North Country three put the Falcons back on top, but Severance, who was fouled on the shot, went 2/2 to bring the Hornets back within one.
Lily Robtoy, fouled after the shot, gave the Hornets a three-point advantage, going 2/2 from the line after hitting her jump shot.
Michaela Chase's work on the boards opened scoring opportunities for the Hornets in the second.
Adams dished a beautiful pass to Robtoy, who capitalized on the opportunity to regain the Hornets' three-point lead as the quarter waned.
North Country drove behind Hornet defenders for a backdoor layup; a second layup in a minute's time gave the Falcons the 23-22 lead.
The Falcons quickly tallied five points after the halftime break, but Burns brought the Hornets within three in the final thirty seconds of the third quarter. The Falcons answered before the buzzer, leaving the quarter with a 37-32 advantage.
Gervais drained a three to bring the Hornets within one, once again, early in the fourth quarter. Robtoy and Burns regained the lead for the Hornets on the free-throw line.
Two Falcon threes and a Hornet turnover swapped the lead again. Gervais drained a timely three to return the lead to the Hornets, and a steal by Burns eventually led to Lily Robtoy being fouled and going 2/2 from the line. With a minute on the clock and a one-point lead, the Falcons tied the game from the free-throw line.
A bucket by Adams put the Hornets ahead by two, but an Enosburg foul allowed the Falcons to tie the game at 48 apiece at the end of regulation.
Burns dished to Adams for the Hornets' first bucket in OT, and the teams traded the lead as the clock ticked.
Burns remained cool under pressure, swishing two from the line to shrink the Falcons' lead to two in the final minute.
An Enosburg timeout stopped the clock with three seconds remaining and the Hornets trailing by two. Unable to capitalize on the possession, the Hornets took the 56-54 point loss.
"We battled back and did some good things. We had a couple of costly turnovers, but you're going to have that. I can't ask for anything more from the girls; they gave everything they've got," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes.
Enosburg freshman Lily Robtoy was 6/7 from the free-throw line.
"Lily is very poised, she hit some big shots tonight, made her free-throws, plays good defense, and she's very composed," said Geddes.
Enosburg was led by Sophie Burns led the Hornets with 12 points, Emily Adams had 11; Lily Robtoy and Allison Bowen each had 10.
