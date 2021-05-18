ENOSBURG — Mount Abe's first batter reached base on a sharply hit, line-drive. Enosburg catcher Shea Howrigan set the tone for the afternoon, throwing out the overconfident Eagle as he attempted to steal second.
Enosburg's confidence in the field translated to the plate, as Dylan Pattee led off the second inning with a solo home run to centerfield, giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead.
Enosburg's Brandon Parent kept the Eagles off the board until the fourth inning when Mount Abe tied the game at one apiece.
Justice Orton led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a monster solo home run to left field, regaining the Hornets' 2-1.
Crisp defense, highlighted by two great picks by Hornet first baseman Joey Penell helped preserve the Hornets' one-run lead through five innings.
Brandon Parent drove in the Hornets' third run of the game with a double to right field, making it 3-1 Enosburg.
The Hornets opened things up in the fifth inning; after Orton was intentionally walked to load the bases, Dylan Pattee followed up with a two-run single making it 5-1. The Hornets tacked on one run in this sixth inning, cruising to a 6-1 victory.
"Defensively, we had one of our better games. Brandon (Parent) came out and threw a gem. We had a great approach at the plate, hit the ball hard in big spots," said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
"It's a good time to start playing some good baseball with playoffs right around the corner."
Brandon Parent went the distance for Enosburg, allowing 4 hits and striking out 4.
The Hornets play Hazen Union on Thursday at 4:30.
