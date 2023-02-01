FAIRFAX - The Enosburg Hornets walked away with a dominant 59-27 victory after traveling to Fairfax on Monday, Jan. 30 for an in-county matchup with the BFA-Fairfax Bullets.
The first half saw the Hornets put a stranglehold on the game, going up 32-9, but the Bullets were able to rally in the third quarter and cut Enosburg’s lead in half at 40-20. However, the Hornets’ offense was able to continue on the pace set in the earlier portion of the game to secure the win.
Enosburg was headlined by Lilly Robtoy’s game-high 14 points, with Kayla Gervais and Montannah Ovitt contributing 13 and 8 points respectively. BFA-Fairfax’s offense was led by Forest Skillman who put together a 10-point night.
BFA-Fairfax’s next home game is on February 2 at 7 pm against Williamstown, and the Hornets will be back in Enosburg on February 1 at 7 pm to face off with Mt. Abraham.
