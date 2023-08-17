ENOSBURG — The EFCC Junior League held its final competition Thursday Aug. 10 with the league championship.
The players were grouped in 3 flights based on their performance during the season.
In the championship flight, Luke Bruzzi defended his title by making 28 points while shooting a 35. He had 3 birdies to go along with 4 pars and 2 bogeys. Most over winner went to Gavin Bruzzi who was +1 while making 19 points.
The closest flight was the A flight where all players were between +1 and -2. Winner for most points was Kayden McAllister who needed a birdie on his last hole to make 15 points. His brother, Karson, was next in line with his 11.5 points.
The B Flight was made up of mostly new players and Creed Parent shot his best round in the league and made 11 points to win. Most over went to a guy who seems to always be on the winning team. Aiden Pothier was +2 while making 9 points to win most over.
The championship’s six winners were awarded gift certificates to the golf course. A meal of hot dogs and hamburgers with chips and soft drinks was held after the competition. A shout out to Nester’s Near The Green for providing the food.
A big thank you to Warren Dahlin, Larry Wilson, and Brent Lussier for giving their time to mentor these juniors. Another huge thank you goes to Enosburg Falls Country Club for setting aside tee times and supporting us.
The League ran 8 weeks from the end of June to the second week of August.
Junior League golf action we missed
The tough scoring conditions continue at EFCC with the winning junior team being -2. The only member was Hunter Hill and he was +1. Aiden Pothier and Karson McAllister were a combined -3 on Aug. 3. Hill also won the most over points.
This is the last regular league play as the League Championships are next week followed by a meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.