The Enosburg Hornets varsity softball team cruised to a 12-2 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, May 16, scattering runs across six of the seven innings played.
Enosburg's offense was led by Cami Benoit, who was 2 for 3, with two walks and for runs; Erica Goodhue who was 2 for 4, with three RBI and a run, and Addy Longe who hit an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Milton's Grace Williams took the loss, throwing seven innings and allowing 12 runs on seven hits, walking 10 and striking out 11.
Enosburg's ace, Makenna Lovelette, threw seven innings, allowing thee hits on two runs, striking out 10, walking five, and hitting two batters.
Enosburg coach Randy Wells summed up the evening.
"This was a cold wet day, and both teams played hard and shivered together," said Wells. "Both teams were reminded of what Vermont softball is all about."
